Shinde claims security of Sena MLAs withdrawn; alleges ‘political vendetta’1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 12:43 PM IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde alleged malicious withdrawal of security cover to the family members of the MLAs
Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel Sena MLAs, including himself, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta".