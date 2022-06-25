Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel Sena MLAs, including himself, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta".

Shinde tweeted the letter addressed to Thackeray, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and all the police commissioners, Shinde alleged malicious withdrawal of security cover to the family members of the MLAs.

In the letter, the legislators said CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members. In his tweet, Shinde alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to "political vendetta". "The government is responsible for the security of these legislators," he added.

In the letter, the legislators demanded that their security cover be reinstated. "If our family members are harmed, then the chief minister, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be responsible," the letter said.

However, the Maharashtra government denied issuing any such order. “Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless," Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

Reacting to Shinde's letter, Raut said,"You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same."

The MVA government has been facing a crisis of survival after a majority of Sena MLAs shifted their loyalty to Shinde and are camping in Guwahati.