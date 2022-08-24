Shinde faction, NCP MLAs clash outside Maharashtra Assembly: Watch2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 03:16 PM IST
MLAs of the Shinde faction and NCP clashed with each other while the former were protesting on the Maharashtra Assembly premises
A clash broke out between MLAs from the ruling party in Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs at the steps of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday when the former were protesting against the previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray.