A clash broke out between MLAs from the ruling party in Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs at the steps of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday when the former were protesting against the previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP and CM Eknath Shinde's faction had been protesting in the Vidhan Sabha premises against the ex- Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray, saying they compromised on Hindutva for power.

They also alleged corruption in the previous MVA government as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where Shiv Sena is in power.

A banner, apparently targeting Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, read, "Raja stayed indoors due to fear of Covid-19 while friends of the yuvraj looted the treasury."

Eknath Shinde camp has been under attack from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The three parties have accused the Eknath Shinde camp of "betraying" Shiv Sena "in lieu of money and power from the BJP".

In response to the Opposition, the Eknath Shinde camp decided to stage a protest on the Vidhan Sabha premises.

The government and the Opposition MLAs started clashing when some MLAs from the Shinde faction tried to snatch the garland of carrots worn by NCP MLA Amol Mitkari. The two sides virtually came to blows until some MLAs from both sides intervened and diffused the tensions.

The MLAs kept on shouting slogans for a while before they went in to attend the day's session.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between a few ruling party MLAs and Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs outside the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/genqozygaU — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Bharat Gogawale, an MLA from the Shinde camp, told reporters the Opposition MLAs should not have come near them while they were staging the protest.

He added, "They started arguing first. When they protested all these days, we did not interfere,"

Eknath Shinde along with 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted in June which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Later, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister with support from the BJP on June 30. Ever since then, the war of words between the Opposition and the ruling coalition has continued.

With inputs from PTI.

