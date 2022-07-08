Home / Politics / News / Shinde, Fadnavis to finalise Maharashtra Cabinet after meet in Delhi today
Shinde, Fadnavis to finalise Maharashtra Cabinet after meet in Delhi today
2 min read.06:57 AM ISTLivemint
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting to discuss the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government on Thursday evening
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in the national capital today to meet the BJP high command and finalize the allocation of portfolios in the new state cabinet.
Shinde and Fadnavis held a meeting to discuss the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government on Thursday evening.
According to party sources, the Shiv Sena faction had been offered 14 ministries and the rest 28 would be with them as they would have to maintain caste and regional balance while distributing berths.
Sources further stated that Shinde wanted to accommodate smaller allies such as Bachu Kadu and Independents who sided with him in the rebellion from the BJP’s quota.
A leader from the Shinde camp revealed that the problem currently facing the chief minister is that of the total 40 MLAs, nine were ministers in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and thus he is insisting upon more portfolios to accommodate as many legislators as he could in the new government.
The BJP is likely to claim portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, cooperation and marketing, public health, agriculture, industries, and rural development. The Shinde-led faction might get urban development, public works department, water resources, and school education departments.
Meanwhile, MVA parties, the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Sena – are expected to meet on July 17 to discuss the strategy for the presidential election for which they have fielded Yashwant Sinha.
National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu is also likely to visit Maharashtra on July 14 and meet legislators from the ruling alliance.
Shinde and Fadnavis smoothly cleared the trust vote on July 4 and proved their majority on the floor of the assembly after swearing in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30.
After formally taking charge as the Maharashtra chief Minister on Thursday morning post winning the floor test, Shinde along with his deputy Fadnavis held a series of meetings at the Sahyadri guest house that included a review of SMART (State of Maharashtra Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project) and Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking project.
As expected, it was busy first day for the CM who is known for keeping long hours at work. He first participated in the apex authority meeting of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) where he promised to make land parcels available at Koregaon in Satara district for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor adding that the process for land acquisition for the project will soon begin.
At the apex authority meeting, Shinde urged the Centre to clear approvals for a textile park, a medical park and a bulk drugs park proposed in Maharashtra.
After the meeting he spent time with rebel Sena MLAs like Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar and Balaji Kalyankar.