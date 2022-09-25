Shinzo Abe assassination stirs surprise backlash against the former leader

Mr. Abe’s reputation has taken a hit, and polls show that more than half of the public opposes the state funeral for him on Tuesday, which will be attended by world leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris. The polls also show that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who won office last year with Mr. Abe’s support and ordered the funeral to be held, is suddenly in trouble, with more voters opposing his cabinet than supporting it.

