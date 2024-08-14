Huge setback to SAD, two-term MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

  • Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

PTI
Published14 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party. (Photo: ANI)
Two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party. (Photo: ANI)

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Sukhi, who is a doctor by profession, first became MLA from the Banga assembly seat in SBS Nagar district in the 2017. He was again elected as a legislator in the 2022 assembly elections on a SAD ticket.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsHuge setback to SAD, two-term MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    145.45
    12:52 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -3.45 (-2.32%)

    Vedanta

    422.00
    12:52 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.45
    12:52 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    0.25 (0.15%)

    Tata Power

    408.35
    12:52 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    962.00
    12:35 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    66.8 (7.46%)

    PB Fintech

    1,580.75
    12:35 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    99.75 (6.74%)

    PCBL

    394.15
    12:35 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.15 (5.11%)

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

    1,574.35
    12:33 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    68.65 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue