Next Story
Huge setback to SAD, two-term MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

PTI

  • Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party. (Photo: ANI)

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Sukhi, who is a doctor by profession, first became MLA from the Banga assembly seat in SBS Nagar district in the 2017. He was again elected as a legislator in the 2022 assembly elections on a SAD ticket.

