Huge setback to SAD, two-term MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.