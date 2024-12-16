Maharashtra Politics: Narendra Bhondekar, an MLA from Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, has resigned from his position as deputy leader of the party after being overlooked for a cabinet berth, NDTV reports.

Bhondekar, who represents the Bhandara-Pavani Assembly Constituency and has served three terms as an MLA, was reportedly promised a ministerial position but did not receive one during the recent cabinet expansion.

Narendra Bhondekar's resignation comes after he attempted to reach out to Eknath Shinde and senior leaders Uday Samant and Shrikant Shinde via text messages, which went unanswered.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet: CM Fadnavis says review of new ministers soon

Despite resigning from his party post, Bhondekar has not stepped down from his role in the assembly. His discontent reflects a broader sentiment among some party members following the BJP-led ruling alliance Mahayuti's success in winning 47 out of 62 seats in Vidarbha.

The dissatisfaction within the ranks could have implications for party unity and strategy as they prepare for future electoral challenges.

Uday Samant took oath as a minister in the new cabinet of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, 15 December.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis completed his cabinet expansion exercise as 39 MLAs took oath in Nagpur more than three weeks after the assembly election results were declared.

Mahayuti allies to do 'performance audit' of ministers Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure.

While Fadnavis has not mentioned any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also.

The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths by virtue of being the largest party among allies. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were allotted 11 and 9 berths, respectively.