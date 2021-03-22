‘You'll burn in that fire', Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut warns against ‘President’s rule’ in Maharashtra

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has issued a warning to the Opposition over attempts being made to impose President's rule in Maharashtra following the controversial letter of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in "malpractices". “If someone is attempting to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them-you yourself will get burnt in that fire," Raut, the Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, said according to news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has issued a warning to the Opposition over attempts being made to impose President's rule in Maharashtra following the controversial letter of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in "malpractices". “If someone is attempting to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them-you yourself will get burnt in that fire," Raut, the Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, said according to news agency ANI.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that state home minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, a senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, in a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister said he was made a scapegoat.

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the demand for Deshmukh's removal after Singh's allegation grew louder with BJP leaders and workers staging protests in various cities demanding his resignation.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra comprises the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Anil Deshmukh has denied Singh’s allegations and threatened to file a defamation case against the senior police official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}