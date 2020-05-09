Shiv Sena leader stirs up a 'spirit' storm likening funeral with liquor frenzy

Days after the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral but 1,000 people can gather near an alcohol shop because the shops have 'spirits' in them. "Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral - because the spirit has already left the body. 1000's allowed to gather near an alcohol shop, because the shops have spirits in them," Raut tweeted.

The resumption of liquor sales in the country has been welcomed not only by the people but also the state government. Liquor is a major source of revenue for Maharashtra, which earned about ₹45,000 crore in the form of taxes on it in 2019-20, an official from state excise department said.

After witnessing crowds and lengthy queues when liquor stores reopened after 40 days, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal have permitted home delivery of liquor. On Friday, Supreme Court had asked states to consider online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus due to crowding at the shops.

On May 5, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said: "To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons."

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra went upto 19,063 on Friday night. The state death toll shot up to 731.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at lockdown extensionin Covid-19 hotspots Mumbai and Pune.

