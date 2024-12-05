Maharashtra: Even when just few hours are left for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister, suspense continued over key Mahayuti leader and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde's decision on taking the Deputy CM post.

Over the last two days, reports said that Shinde, the outgoing Chief Minister, has agreed to take over Deputy CM's post in the new government following a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha, the official residence of the CM in Mumbai.

However, with Shinde yet to reveal his decision, Shiv Sena leaders have decided that they won't take any responsibility in the new government unless Shinde accepts the Deputy CM post.

“If Eknath Shinde doesn't accept the Deputy CM post, no Shiv Sena MLA will accept any responsibility in new govt,” said party leader Uday Samant.

Another Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, said that they believe that Eknath Shinde will listen to their request, and he will take oath as Deputy CM.

“He is our leader, and we want him to take the oath as Deputy CM...we are all going to (meet) Eknath Shinde. We will convince and get him ready for the oath-taking.”

Whereas, party leader Deepak Kesarkar said that party MLAs also requested him to be a part of the Maharashtra cabinet to take the post of Deputy CM during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

“He said that he would consider it positively and he (Eknath Shinde) always listens to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If a message comes from there, it will be very good and he will always consider their decision. Even Devendra Fadnavis accepted the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister after the central leadership of BJP insisted (in 2022). Our parties are different but principles and ideologies are the same,” said Kesarkar.

The Sena leader added that cabinet expansion should take place before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to assume the role of Chief Minister after taking oath today evening. Ajit Pawar has also confirmed that he will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government.