Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Wednesday that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde following a mutiny in the Shiv Sena ranks.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in 2022 after a group of MLAs joined hands with the BJP to revolt against the party leadership. The move had led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with both factions filing disqualification petitions against each other.

Narwekar said that the Uddhav Thackeray group’s submission to consider Shiv Sena 2018 constitution cannot be accepted.

The Speaker instead relied on the 1999 constitution of the Shiv Sena — given by the Eknath Shinde-led faction — as the 'valid constituion'. A 2018 edition of the guidelines was deemed invalid as it does not feature on Election Commission records.

“The constitution of Shiv Sena provided by ECI is the relevant constitution of Shiv Sena for the determination of which faction is the real political party," he said.