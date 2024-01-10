Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar says Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounces his order on Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification petitions.
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Wednesday that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde following a mutiny in the Shiv Sena ranks.
“In view of the evidence and records before me, prima facie indicates that no elections were held in the year 2013, as well as in the year 2018. However, I as the speaker exercising jurisdiction under the 10th schedule have limited jurisdiction and cannot go beyond the record of the ECI as available on the website and hence I have not considered this aspect while determining the relevant leadership structure. Thus, given the above conclusions, I find that the leadership structure of Shiv reflected in the letter dated 27th February 2018 available on the website of the ECI is the relevant leadership structure which has to be taken into account for the purpose of determining which faction is the real political party..." he added.
The Shiv Sena suffered a split when a group of MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the party leadership and joined hands with the BJP to form the government. The revolt led to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Thackeray. Shinde later took over as chief minister.
More to come…
