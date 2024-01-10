Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Wednesday that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde following a mutiny in the Shiv Sena ranks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in 2022 after a group of MLAs joined hands with the BJP to revolt against the party leadership. The move had led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with both factions filing disqualification petitions against each other.

ALSO READ: Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker to issue disqualification plea verdict on Jan 10 | A quick recap Narwekar said that the Uddhav Thackeray group's submission to consider Shiv Sena 2018 constitution cannot be accepted.

The Speaker instead relied on the 1999 constitution of the Shiv Sena — given by the Eknath Shinde-led faction — as the 'valid constituion'. A 2018 edition of the guidelines was deemed invalid as it does not feature on Election Commission records.

“The constitution of Shiv Sena provided by ECI is the relevant constitution of Shiv Sena for the determination of which faction is the real political party," he said.

"In view of the evidence and records before me, prima facie indicates that no elections were held in the year 2013, as well as in the year 2018. However, I as the speaker exercising jurisdiction under the 10th schedule have limited jurisdiction and cannot go beyond the record of the ECI as available on the website and hence I have not considered this aspect while determining the relevant leadership structure. Thus, given the above conclusions, I find that the leadership structure of Shiv reflected in the letter dated 27th February 2018 available on the website of the ECI is the relevant leadership structure which has to be taken into account for the purpose of determining which faction is the real political party..." he added.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split when a group of MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the party leadership and joined hands with the BJP to form the government. The revolt led to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Thackeray. Shinde later took over as chief minister.

