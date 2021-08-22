Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut likens India's partition to situation in Afghanistan

Raut compared India's partition to the current situation in Afghanistan where, he said, its troops "ran away". How can the pain of partition be eased unless the part which was broken away is included back? There will be no peace of mind, he said. "Even though we feel an 'Akhand Hindustan' should happen, it doesn't look possible. But, hope is eternal. If PM Narendra Modi wants an 'Akhand Hindustan, he is welcome. He should also speak about what he plans to do about 11 crore Muslims from Pakistan," Raut said.