Patra Chawl land scam case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till 19 September1 min read . 12:14 PM IST
- Patra Chawl land scam case: Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till 19 September
A Special PMLA court on Monday extended the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till 19 September, in the Patra Chawl land scam case.
A Special PMLA court on Monday extended the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till 19 September, in the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Sanjay Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
Sanjay Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On 22 August, special Judge M G Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till 19 September.
After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On 22 August, special Judge M G Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till 19 September.
The ED told the court that its probe into the case was still on. The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".
The ED told the court that its probe into the case was still on. The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".