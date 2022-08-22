The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Sanjay Raut's wife and associates
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till 5 September in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. The probe agency Enforcement Directorate argued that the release of Raut at this stage will hamper the investigation as he is a very influential person and it is feared that he may tamper with the evidence.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till 5 September in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. The probe agency Enforcement Directorate argued that the release of Raut at this stage will hamper the investigation as he is a very influential person and it is feared that he may tamper with the evidence.
The ED, which had arrested the Sena Rajya Sabha member on August 1, said in its application in the court that during custodial interrogation, Sanjay Raut did not explain his involvement in the alleged crime.
The ED, which had arrested the Sena Rajya Sabha member on August 1, said in its application in the court that during custodial interrogation, Sanjay Raut did not explain his involvement in the alleged crime.
Sanjay Raut, 60, was arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon. The ED said during a custodial interrogation that Raut did not explain his involvement which was within his exclusive knowledge, and gave evasive replies. The investigation into the case involving proceeds of crime amounting to approximately ₹1,039.79 crore is at a crucial stage, it said. Further investigations are required to be carried out to unearth the entire role of the accused and the involvement of other persons to identify further proceeds of crime, the ED said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sanjay Raut, 60, was arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon. The ED said during a custodial interrogation that Raut did not explain his involvement which was within his exclusive knowledge, and gave evasive replies. The investigation into the case involving proceeds of crime amounting to approximately ₹1,039.79 crore is at a crucial stage, it said. Further investigations are required to be carried out to unearth the entire role of the accused and the involvement of other persons to identify further proceeds of crime, the ED said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl': What ED says
The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. During the earlier remand hearings, the federal probe agency claimed Raut received a benefit of about ₹2.25 crore from the proceeds of crime. The money was allegedly used for buying property at Alibaug in the neighbouring Raigad district.
The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. During the earlier remand hearings, the federal probe agency claimed Raut received a benefit of about ₹2.25 crore from the proceeds of crime. The money was allegedly used for buying property at Alibaug in the neighbouring Raigad district.
As per the ED, 47 acres of land at the Patra Chawl belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and 672 tenants were living in the tenement on the plot. The Guru Ashish Constructions obtained permission for the plot redevelopment with an additional Floor Space Index (FSI), but no actual redevelopment took place till date. The tenants were thus left high and dry, as per the probe agency. Pravin Raut, already arrested in the case, is one of the directors of the firm. The ED had claimed he was the frontman for Sanjay Raut. The probe agency on Saturday questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement. Sanjay Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".
As per the ED, 47 acres of land at the Patra Chawl belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and 672 tenants were living in the tenement on the plot. The Guru Ashish Constructions obtained permission for the plot redevelopment with an additional Floor Space Index (FSI), but no actual redevelopment took place till date. The tenants were thus left high and dry, as per the probe agency. Pravin Raut, already arrested in the case, is one of the directors of the firm. The ED had claimed he was the frontman for Sanjay Raut. The probe agency on Saturday questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement. Sanjay Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".