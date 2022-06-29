Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks ahead of Maharashtra floor test1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test on 30 June
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test on 30 June
Listen to this article
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test tomorrow, 30 June. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session at 11 am for Mr Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house.