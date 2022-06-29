Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test tomorrow, 30 June. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session at 11 am for Mr Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

Shinde today stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings. Shinde and his colleagues were accompanied by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who has been with them since the dissidents landed at Guwahati airport.

"I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process, said rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati, ANI tweeted.

I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/ErHwhz6Ny2 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Shinde’s announcement of returning to Mumbai came hours after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, tipped to make a comeback as the chief minister, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Tuesday night and asked him to call for a floor test in the Assembly as the Thackeray-led government had lost majority after the Shinde group’s rebellion.