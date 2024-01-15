Shiv Sena row: Eknath Shinde's faction moves Bombay HC over Speaker's verdict | Here's why
The Maharashtra Speaker had last week rejected pleas filed by the Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena to disqualify members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction moved the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra Speaker's decision to not disqualify members of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena, Bar and Bench reported on Monday. The petitions were filed on January 12 by Bharat Gogavale, the chief whip of the ruling Shiv Sena, against the 14 MLAs, PTI reported.