Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of rising prices of essential commodities in the country via an editorial in its official mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The editorial argued that inflation is going through the roof and prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing while there is also a fear of shortage of grains, pulses and sugar. The piece further noted that this situation has led to questions if the government is even aware about the situation and is working on giving respite to the common man burdened by the inflation.

The Saamana editorial was quoted by ANI as saying, “This government is merely busy breaking the Opposition parties, unleashing central agencies to harass Opposition leaders and resorting to politics while people continue to suffer,"

Taking a sharp dig at Prime Minister Modi, the editorial added, "He brags about the country being on course to becoming the third biggest in the world but a 'mauni (silent) baba' on the issue of runaway inflation. The people, who are already bearing the brunt of inflation, are now being sucked into a shortage of essential food grains and pulses. However, those holding the reins of administration at the Centre are unmoved,"

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was split after Eknath Shinde left the party with a majority of the MLAs and joined the BJP to form the government in June last year. Similar to Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar took a majority of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Earlier, Shiv Sena on 9 August, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had also sharply criticised the union government on the issue of Manipur and price rise. “Big words not followed by good action is what PM Modi and his govt have been all about. The problem is not what he will speak about but what his actions have brought to Manipur or Haryana and various other states." Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“PM Modi’s action with regard to price rise, corruption and women's safety has been null and void. We will wait for what PM Modi has to say not just on the no-confidence motion but also on Manipur." the Rajya Sabha MP added.

(With inputs from ANI)