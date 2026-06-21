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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar to switch over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar to switch over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Akriti Anand
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:46 PM IST
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar to switch over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

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Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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HomePoliticsNewsShiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar to switch over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
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