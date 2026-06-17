Shiv Sena UBT ‘split’ buzz: Raut defends hurling abuses, alleges ₹50 crore lure offer to MPs — what happened so far

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was accused of using offensive language against party rebels during a press conference on Wednesday. He later defended himself, saying that such expressions are part of "regular usage in Maharashtra."

"We use such words in the Marathi language. What is wrong with it? I very well know which language to use and when. Only a language which a person understands must be used. I have not used this language in the Parliament. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting ₹15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?" Raut told ANI.

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Raut, who earlier rejected speculations that his party MPs were in touch with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, said on Tuesday, "If anyone wants to leave, they can do so by resigning. If such news comes about, our MPs should refute it. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent."

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His comments came amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Here's all you need to know about Shiv Sena UBT 'split'

6-7 MPs eye switch to ruling Sena The Shiv Sena (UBT), one of the major players in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources told PTI on Tuesday.

"Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides," a leader of the Shinde camp was quoted as saying, while claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who currently heads the party's youth wing.

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The report claimed that Eknath Shinde was headed to Delhi late on Tuesday.

Sanjay Raut hurls abuses Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut earlier hurled abuse at suspected party rebels. He even asked the media not to cut out his comments.

Amid speculation of a possible rift in Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut warned the rebels, saying those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi.

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While several Shiv Sena UBT leaders defended Sanjay Raut, his opponents slammed him for "abusing" his own leaders.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai said, "Whatever is said, these are slangs, it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person."

Meanwhile, slamming Raut over his comments, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "... Sanjay Raut, who once spoke with respect for his MPs, has now begun abusing them... This reflects the collapse of their party’s leadership."

'Minimum Support Price fixed at ₹ 50 crore per MP' Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to Shiv Sena UBT MPs to engineer a split.

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"I have information that ₹15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said.

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He further claimed that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at ₹50 crore and that ₹15 crore was "merely an advance amount".

Responding to an X post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Raut wrote, “Apna Sapna Money Money! No, no -- Mahua ji, the Minimum Support Price is fixed at ₹50 crore per MP (pcaas khoke). ₹15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren't even worth ₹50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label.”

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Sena (UBT) issues whip to its MPs to attend meeting in Delhi The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues", sources said on Wednesday. The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

Three Uddhav loyalist MPs approach Lok Sabha speaker MP's of the UBT Sena faction on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as speculation mounted on a split within the faction.

Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut arrived in Parliament to apprise the speaker about the reports of what is being termed 'Operation Tiger'.

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Arvind Sawant said, "We apprised him, that what news is coming out no one has come and told you that he is leaving the party. Even if they come, the speaker must act according to the constitution. And there is the anti-defection law as well, according to which a group cannot be recognised. This is the first thing."

MP Anil Desai said, "We have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker stating that if any group comes to him, he should first let us know. Only a party can merge; there is no provision for a group to merge with any party."

Amit Shah launching 'onslaught' on Oppn: Congress The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of launching an "onslaught" on the Opposition and "wrecking" Indian democracy to compensate for his "humiliation" in the Lok Sabha on April 17 this year when he failed to get the Constitution amendment bill passed.

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'People are joining Operation Pragati' Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday lauded Eknath Shinde's leadership, branding his governance approach as "Operation Pragati for Maharashtra"

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "The special thing about our leader Eknath Shinde is that he is a mass leader. Political leaders from different parties come and meet him because they are inspired by his work."

"He has only one aim, that is, Operation Pragati, the development of Maharashtra. There should be no speculations. So, without speculating, understand that while other parties struggle with workers being out of reach...in our party, the influx is so high that people witness the work and then decide to support his leadership," she added.