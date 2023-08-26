PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3's landing site as 'Shivshakti' and declares August 23 as 'National Space Day'. PM Modi in Bengaluru met the scientists of the Indian Research and Space Organisation (ISRO) behind the successful accomplishment of India's lunar mission.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Shiv Shakti' as the name for Chandrayaan-3's landing site.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi wrote, "The feeling of welfare is inherent in the name of Shiva who wears the moon on his head. The naming of the point where Chandrayaan-3's moon lander has landed, by the respected Prime Minister as 'Shiv Shakti' reveals the resolve of the 'New India' towards 'world welfare'".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, landed in Bengaluru to meet the scientists of the Indian Research and Space Organisation (ISRO) behind the successful accomplishment of India's lunar mission.

During his address to the scientists, said that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would be known as the ‘Shivshakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point would be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

The Prime Minister also declared August 23 (the day when Chandrayaan-3 became successful) as the 'National Space Day'.

CM Yogi said that the 'Tiranga point' signifies strong willpower, continuous for, and vitality.

"By naming the point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints as 'Tricolor', respected Prime Minister has given a message to the countrymen to never give up due to failure. This 'Tricolor' point, a symbol of strong willpower, vitality and continuous effort, will become the inspiration for every effort of India", the UP Chief Minister said on 'X'.

Yogi further noted PM Modi's declaration of August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ and added, "In order to keep the inspirational memory of the unprecedented achievement of 'hoisting the Tricolor' on the moon alive in the minds of the countrymen, every year August 23 will now be celebrated as National Space Day. With this decision taken by the respected Prime Minister, a creative and inspiring environment will be created towards space research in the country. Thank you Prime Minister".

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

