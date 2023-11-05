Shivakumar emphasizes his loyalty to current CM Siddaramaiah and adheres to the directives of the party's top leadership.

Responding to former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's offer to extend support from 19 of his MLAs in case Deputy CM Shivakumar aspires to assume the role of Chief Minister, the Congress leader emphasized that he is in "no hurry" to take up the role.

As reported by ANI, Shivakumar said, "I'm not in a hurry (to become CM). I have not demanded this from anyone, not even from the party leadership." He further noted, “We contested (the state) elections under collective leadership. We have to give good governance."

Shivakumar reiterated his loyalty to the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and said that he adheres to the directives of the party's top leadership. “We are following whatever the high command has said, Siddaramaiah is our leader; even CM Siddaramaiah has said the same, this is our commitment," he added.

Shivakumar's statement comes at a time amid reports of factionalism in the ruling Congress and a tussle for the CM's post between Siddarammaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Earlier on Saturday, Kumaraswamy took a jibe at Shivakumar saying if he wants to ascend, he is ready and willing to assure the support of “19 JD(S) MLAs".

The JD(S) leader, said, "If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants to be CM, he can count on the support of our 19 MLAs."

Kumaraswamy made his statement following reports of Congress leaders in the state asserting that several JD(S) MLAs were open to switching their loyalty to the Congress party.

Furthermore, Shivakumar rejected all the claims suggesting dissatisfaction within the Karnataka Congress, asserting that it's the BJP grappling with discontent, making it difficult for them to select their leaders.

Karnataka minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge dismissed allegations of division within the ruling party, emphasizing that all roles and duties had been explicitly delineated, ANI reported.

“There is absolutely no faction in Congress. All roles and responsibilities in our party are clearly defined. Siddaramaiah is the CM, and DK Shivakumar is the deputy CM. Whatever decision has to be taken (on the change of CM) will be taken by the high command at the right time," Kharge told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, former Karnataka minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, alleging that his cabinet colleagues held divergent views regarding his tenure as the chief minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

