Shivakumar to become next Karnataka Chief Minister? DyCM breaks silence ‘What is wrong?’

Amid ongoing speculation and internal power struggles over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar broke his silence on Friday, asserting that all 140 Congress MLAs are with his MLAs.

As reported by ANI, Shivakumar said, “...Making a group is not in my blood. All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. CM decided that he will reshuffle the Govt, the cabinet. So, all of them are interested in becoming ministers. It is natural that they will go and meet the leaders in Delhi. Apart from that, what can I say? They have every right. I have not taken anyone. Some of them went and met Kharge sahab. They met the CM also. What is wrong? It is their life. No one has called them, they are voluntarily going and showing their faces. They wanted to show their presence that they are in the forefront, can work and they want responsibility.”

What's brewing? PTI reported, citing Congress sources, that at least 15 MLAs and around a dozen MLCs have stationed themselves in New Delhi to urge the party high command to appoint Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister.

According to reports, the demand is based on a power-sharing agreement reached in 2023, under which Siddaramaiah was to serve as the CM for two and a half years (till November 20) before making way for Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah reacts Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that he intends to remain in his post and will present future state budgets as well, PTI reported.

To a question whether he would present the next two state budgets, Siddaramaiah retorted, “Why are you asking this? Yes, I will continue. I will present the budgets in future also.”

His remark comes amid a fierce power tussle within the ruling Congress, with the D.K. Shivakumar faction urging the party leadership to replace him.

When pointed out that Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh had said "Siddaramaiah never backtracks from his word", the CM said, “Yes. He is right. I have never backtracked from my statement. I implemented all five pre-poll guarantees I had promised.”

When pressed on whether this applied to handing over power to Shivakumar, the Chief Minister said the decision is left to the high command. On Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy’s Delhi tour, Siddaramaiah said, “I don’t know whether he has gone there. D K Shivakumar has already said. What else should I say?” He added, “I had a word with Chaluvarayaswamy. Today also, I spoke to him through video conference. He said he has gone to Delhi to meet the Union Agriculture Minister.”

Siddaramaiah, not ready to give up his position? LoP Narayanaswamy says… Commenting on the speculation over the chief ministership, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “Even during the 2013–2018 term, there was a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing deal, but Siddaramaiah refused to step aside and stayed on as Chief Minister for the full five years. Now there’s another 2.5-year agreement…”

..This tussle has become a big headache for the High Command, because there is no High Command at all in the central AICC, and nobody knows who is the High Command...Due to the tussle between the groups, total law and order has collapsed in Karnataka...They will finish their own party in this process, added Narayanswamy.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday that he had spoken with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and both concurred that a “soundly defeated and internally divided Karnataka BJP,” along with certain sections of the media, is conducting a deliberate smear campaign against the Karnataka Congress government.

In a post on X, Surjewala slammed the BJP and said, “Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress Government.”

He added that the sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and 5 Congress Govt Guarantees, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice.

“The needless Statements of some Congress leaders and MLAs has also added to the speculation. INC has sternly warned them from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by the vested interests,” Surjewala wrote.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Chamarajanagar, he said that his power is "secure" and sincere efforts are being made to fulfil the promises made to the people.

There is a long-standing myth that any serving Chief Minister of the state who visits the town of Chamarajanagar will inevitably lose their post within a short period.