Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes 'X' bio, retains 'bhai' for 'Ladli Behena'
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed confidence in the new CM, Mohan Yadav, stating, ‘I am confident that the new CM will take prosperity, development, and public welfare in the state to new heights’
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan's X bio now reads 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh'. The era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.