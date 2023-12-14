Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes 'X' bio, retains 'bhai' for 'Ladli Behena'

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan 's X bio now reads 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh '. The era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new CM would take the state to new heights. It was an emotional moment for the former CM who leaves the post after serving four terms as he bid goodbye saying, "Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya (now goodbye and leave it as it is)."

View Full Image A screengrab of profile of Shivraj Singh Chouhan on X

Speaking on the "Ladli Behna Scheme", Shivraj Singh Chouhan added, "The tenth day of the month is around the corner. The amount given under the 'Ladli Behna Scheme' has increased from 1,000 to 1,200. Gradually, it will reach 3,000. And from 'Ladli Behna', we will work towards 'Lakhpati Behna'. Why should my sisters stay poor and helpless? Your brother has to change your lives".

Chouhan also expressed confidence in the new CM, Mohan Yadav, stating, "I am confident that the new CM will take prosperity, development, and public welfare in the state to new heights."

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Chouhan said that he would rather die than go and ask something for himself adding that Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights under the CM-designate of the state Mohan Yadav.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him."

"I want to express one thing very openly and humbly, 'Apne liye kuch maangne jaane se behtar, main marna samjhunga, isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga'(I would rather die than go and ask something for myself, that is why I said I won't go to Delhi," he added.

Along with Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths today.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

*With Agency Inputs.

