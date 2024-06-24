Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son says ‘Delhi bowing down’, Digvijaya Singh jibes, ‘consider promoting as PM’
Kartikeya Singh praises his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan's popularity post huge victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that 'entire Delhi is bowing down' to him. Congress criticizes the statement, hinting at fear of dissent within the party.
Kartikeya Singh, the son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has caught flak from the Congress for saying that “entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father.