Kartikeya Singh, the son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has caught flak from the Congress for saying that “entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father.

Speaking at a public meet in Bherunda of Budhni assembly segment of Sehore district on June 22, Singh hailed his father's landslide victory from Vidisha seat in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He won by a margin of over 8.20 lakh votes and was appointed as agriculture minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

“I have just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier too, our leader (Chouhan) was popular as chief minister. But I don't know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the chief minister. Now, when our leader has gone after a huge victory, the whole of Delhi also bows down before him today. Entire Delhi also knows him, recognises him, respects him. Not just Delhi, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari if we count the top leaders then our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan figures in the list," Singh said, as per a PTI report.

Congress Takes Swipes

Taking a jibe, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to say that this means that “Delhi is scared and that there is fear of dissent within the party".

"Shivraj ji's yuvraj (prince) is saying that Delhi is scared. This is 100% true. Because, the country is also watching the scared dictator carefully. There is fear of the voice of dissent within the party, rebellion of big leaders, coalition management, decreasing support to government and fear of shaking legs of the chair," he said.

Former MP CM and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also alluded that Chouhan could be likely future PM candidate. “If Shivraj’s popularity truly extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, then BJP leaders nationally should acknowledge this and consider promoting Shivraj as the country’s PM," he said.

Budhni By-Polls

Kartikeya Singh thanked the people of Budhni for supporting his father. Chouhan resigned as an MLA from the Budhni assembly seat after winning the Vidisha LS seat.

“It is said that there is a woman behind every successful man...But I will say that there are people in his area behind the success of a leader along with a woman," Singh said.

A bypoll for Budhni is likely soon with Singh being expected to take on the campaign for the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

