Shoe hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Watch1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Prominent SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya attacked at party event in Lucknow, assailant taken into custody.
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked after shoe was hurled at him during a party event at Lucknow. The shoe however did not reach up to Maurya. Party workers overpowered the alleged assailant and thrashed him.The incident took place at the SP's one-day 'mahasammelan' at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.
Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh who had defected to the SP from the BJP just before the 2022 assembly elections, has been in the thick of a controversy over his remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and Hindu temples.
*With Agency Inputs