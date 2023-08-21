Shoe hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Watch

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked after shoe was hurled at him during a party event at Lucknow. The shoe however did not reach up to Maurya. Party workers overpowered the alleged assailant and thrashed him.The incident took place at the SP's one-day 'mahasammelan' at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The accused has been taken to a hospital and further details will be known after questioning him," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Aniandy Vikram Singh told PTI. The alleged assailant, Akash Saini, was dressed as a lawyer, the officer said.He was taken into custody by the Vibhuti Khand police.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh who had defected to the SP from the BJP just before the 2022 assembly elections, has been in the thick of a controversy over his remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and Hindu temples.

