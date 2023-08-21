Hello User
Shoe hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Watch

Shoe hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Watch

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST Livemint

Prominent SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya attacked at party event in Lucknow, assailant taken into custody.

Police officials detain a person who allegedly hurled shoe at Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, in Lucknow

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked after shoe was hurled at him during a party event at Lucknow. The shoe however did not reach up to Maurya. Party workers overpowered the alleged assailant and thrashed him.The incident took place at the SP's one-day 'mahasammelan' at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"The accused has been taken to a hospital and further details will be known after questioning him," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Aniandy Vikram Singh told PTI. The alleged assailant, Akash Saini, was dressed as a lawyer, the officer said.He was taken into custody by the Vibhuti Khand police.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh who had defected to the SP from the BJP just before the 2022 assembly elections, has been in the thick of a controversy over his remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and Hindu temples.

*With Agency Inputs

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
