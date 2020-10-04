Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of ex-union minister, joins BJP

New Delhi: Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Singh said that the main motive behind joining the party is to fulfil the dream of her father late Digvijay Singh.

"With the blessing of my mother and elder sister today I accept the membership of BJP. The main motive in joining the party is to fulfil my father's dream," Singh said.

She also requested everyone to observe a few seconds of silence in memory of her late father.

"I am with the Prime Minister in his Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and I will work hard and to my full capacity. I will work with the BJP and will help the party in making Bihar a developed state," she said after a few seconds of silence.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

