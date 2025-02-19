AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam feels that the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state government's decisions to have shorter work days for Muslims during Ramzan is justified. Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Islam said, “It is justified because people fast the whole day...”

He further added that the Assam government should “rethink” its 2024 rule abolishing the two-hour break to Muslim MLAs to offer namaz on Fridays, saying: “ I also want to tell the Assam government to rethink the Friday prayers move.”

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: Andhra govt also declares shorter workdays for Muslim employees

Further, commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement over the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Islam said: “Today, all newspapers have clearly stated that the water ( of the rivers in Maha Kumbh) is not favourable for a dip... I don't want to hurt anyone's belief or faith, but Maha Kumbh is totally a political move.”

States Declare Shorter Work Days for Muslims The Andhra Pradesh government has granted Muslim employees, including teachers and those hired on a contract or outsourcing basis in public service or government offices, permission to leave their offices or schools an hour early during Ramadan, from March 2 to March 30.

This follows a similar directive from the Telangana government, which allows Muslim government employees to leave work at 4 pm during Ramadan. The order will remain in effect throughout the holy month of Ramzan, observed by the Muslim community, from March 2 to March 31 this year.

Ramadan 2025 Ramadan 2025 is anticipated to begin on the evening of Friday, February 28, or Saturday, March 1, and will likely conclude on the evening of Sunday, March 30. The precise dates are subject to the sighting of the moon.

This holy month in the Islamic calendar is a time for fasting, reflection, prayer, and community for Muslims globally.