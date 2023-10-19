Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has drawn criticism from the Centre-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his latest remark on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Pawar, addressing party workers, said on Sunday India always supported the cause of Palestine. "The NCP leader, who has been battling an intra-party rebellion spearheaded by his nephew Ajit Pawar, claimed Israel was an outsider that "encroached" on Palestine's land. He said former prime ministers -- like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee – had supported the Palestine cause. Pawar, a former defence minister, had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Hamas-Israel war seemed to convey a different position from the one articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Also read: 'I think Sharad Pawar will send daughter Supriya to Gaza': Assam CM Sarma's jibe on NCP leader's remark Reacting to Pawar's remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the veteran political leader should strongly condemn terrorism and shun vote-bank politics while talking about the Israel-Palestine issue. “My request to Sharad Pawar ji is not to think about vote-bank politics, but strongly condemn terrorism. “India has never changed its position on the Israel-Palestine dispute. However, at the same time, India has been consistently against and has always strongly opposed terrorism in any form and against anyone. When the entire world has condemned the killing of innocent people in Israel and India did the same, Shri Sharad Pawar ji should also speak in the same language against terrorism," he said. Fadnavis also invoked past terror attacks in Mumbai," Fadnavis wrote on the X platform. Also read: 'Rotten mindset': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar over 'preposterous' remarks on Israel-Hamas clash Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also condemned Pawar's statement. "I strongly deplore the irresponsible statement made by Sharad Pawar Ji, in which he questioned PM Narendra Modi Ji's unequivocal condemnation of the recent terror attack in Israel. India has consistently stood against all forms of terrorism, both domestically and internationally. PM Modi Ji's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Israel is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to global peace and security," Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

He further said, "It is imperative for senior politicians like Sharad Pawar Ji to comprehend that the interest of the nation and national security should never be marred by political considerations. National security is a paramount concern, and there should be unity and consensus when it comes to safeguarding the well-being of our nation. The gravity of the situation necessitates a unified front against terrorism, irrespective of political affiliations or personal opinions."

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also slammed Pawar for his statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict saying that "this rotten mindset has to stop".

He further said that the menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms.

"It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India's stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India's Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.