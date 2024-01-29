 'Should look at his own house': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Assam CM's remark on Rahul Gandhi | Mint
'Should look at his own house': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Assam CM's remark on Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra entered Bihar, with Congress leaders welcoming him. Digvijaya Singh and Manickam Tagore took swipes at Assam CM for calling Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Siliguri (PTI)Premium
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh took a potshot at Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh said, “These allegations which are being levelled against him (Rahul Gandhi), have been levelled against me as well and it has been levelled on everyone. Because when there is nothing to say then this kind of thing is said. Hemant Biswa Sarma should look at his own house. Don't be too smart in this matter".

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Cong workers procession enters Bihar

Additionally, Congress leader Manickam Tagore also took a swipe at the Assam CM by saying "People in BJP are saying things against Rahul Gandhi because they are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he is standing against the BJP and speaking for the idea of India. We have defeated the BJP in several states and Rahul Gandhi will always stand against fascism."

Assam CM Himanta takes dig at Gandhi, calls him ‘star BJP campaigner'

Notably, Assam CM Sarma on Sunday said, "Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is not inspiring and is so arrogant that he has no leadership qualities. He is a big star campaigner of the BJP." Sarma said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's remark about the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a good friend of mine and I will discuss with him about what he is saying."

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta

On the INDIA alliance, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "INDIA alliance, since its inception, has been infected with serious diseases. Then it went into the ICU. After which, it was put on a ventilator. Yesterday, Nitish Kumar cremated it. Now what will happen to the INDIA alliance?" 

Cong leader slams Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as ‘political tourism’

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra entered Bihar. State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed Gandhi in Bihar. This is his first visit to the state since the assembly poll campaign of 2020. He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday through Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 02:35 PM IST
