'Should look at his own house': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Assam CM's remark on Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra entered Bihar, with Congress leaders welcoming him. Digvijaya Singh and Manickam Tagore took swipes at Assam CM for calling Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of BJP.
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh took a potshot at Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, reacting to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's remark about the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a good friend of mine and I will discuss with him about what he is saying."
Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
On the INDIA alliance, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "INDIA alliance, since its inception, has been infected with serious diseases. Then it went into the ICU. After which, it was put on a ventilator. Yesterday, Nitish Kumar cremated it. Now what will happen to the INDIA alliance?"
Cong leader slams Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as ‘political tourism’
Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra entered Bihar. State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed Gandhi in Bihar. This is his first visit to the state since the assembly poll campaign of 2020. He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday through Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!