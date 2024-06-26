‘Shows how democracy was strangled,’: PM Modi ‘glad’ on LS Speaker Om Birla decision condemning Emergency
Lok Sabha Speaker condemned the imposition of Emergency, calling it an attack on the Constitution. He praised those who opposed it and highlighted how democratic values were crushed, leading to dictatorship.
Coming in support of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency, prime minister Narendra Modi said that the event ‘highlighted how the democracy was strangled’ and ‘exemplified what a dictatorship looks like.’