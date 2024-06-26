Lok Sabha Speaker condemned the imposition of Emergency, calling it an attack on the Constitution. He praised those who opposed it and highlighted how democratic values were crushed, leading to dictatorship.

Coming in support of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency, prime minister Narendra Modi said that the event 'highlighted how the democracy was strangled' and 'exemplified what a dictatorship looks like.'

Taking to X (previously Twitter), the PM said, “I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days."

"The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago but it is important for today's youth to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like," PM further added.

Reading out a resolution on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned imposition of Emergency and stated that it was a direct attack to the constitution by then prime minister Indira Gandhi

He said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's democracy."

"June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India. On this day, then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the speaker added.

Birla said India was known all over the world as the mother of democracy.

"Democratic values ​​and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values ​​have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Indira Gandhi imposed dictatorship on such an India. The democratic values ​​of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled," Birla said.

He said the rights of Indian citizens were crushed and their freedom snatched away.

"Those were the times when opposition leaders were jailed, the entire nation was turned into a prison. The then dictatorial government had put several restrictions on the media and there was restraint on the autonomy of judiciary," Birla said.

(With inputs from agencies)

