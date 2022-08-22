Shrinking deficits cushion Fed’s retreat from markets

Some investors and analysts say that quantitative tightening has dragged on bonds that already don’t attract as much demand from investors, such as the recently introduced 20-year Treasury. That bond was yielding 3.46% Friday, or almost 0.5 percentage point more than the 10-year note and 0.2 percentage point more than the 30-year bond. The yield premium on the 20-year issue over the 30-year bond is unusual given that yields tend to rise as a bond’s maturity increases, reflecting risks including inflation.