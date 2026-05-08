Suvendu Adhikari’s net worth: No car, no gold, just ₹12,000 cash declared by BJP’s first-ever Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari’s net worth: In the election affidavit filed before contesting the West Bengal Election 2026, Suvendu Adhikari has declared 85.87 lakh net worth. This includes 24.57 Lakh movable and 61.30 Lakh immovable assets, as per declaration in the affidavit.

Gulam Jeelani
Published8 May 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Kolkata, May 08 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after he is elected as the leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party and set to be the new CM of the state, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)
Kolkata, May 08 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after he is elected as the leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party and set to be the new CM of the state, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab )

Suvendu Adhikari’s net worth: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari was on 8 May elected the saffron party ‘s Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal. The developments paves way for him to become BJP’s first chief minister of West Bengal since independence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata today.

Also Read | Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal chief minister

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal said.

Suvendu Adhikari, 55, is set to take oath tomorrow on the day, which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Suvendu was leader of opposition in previous Bengal assembly.

Suvendu emerged as giant slayer after he won the 2026 assembly election from two seats – Nandigram and Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu was once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee in TMC but switched to the BJP in 2020.

The BJP scripted history by winning 207 seats in 294-member West Bengal assembly in recently-held elections effectively ending Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's fifteen-year rule. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats.

Who will be the next chief minister of West Bengal?

In the election affidavit filed before contesting the West Bengal Election 2026, Suvendu Adhikari has declared 85.87 lakh net worth. This includes 24.57 Lakh movable and 61.30 Lakh immovable assets, as per declaration in the affidavit.

In the movable assets, Adhikari has declared that he has a cash in hand of 12,000 and doesn't own a car or any other private vehicle. Adhikari has declared 'nil' in jewellery column too.

View full Image
In the movable assets, Adhikari has declared that he has a cash in hand of 12,000 and doesn't own a car or any other private vehicle. Adhikari has declared 'nil' in jewellery column too.
Also Read | Who will be BJP's first-ever Bengal CM? Amit Shah lands in Kolkata

Adhikari has bank deposits across 14 accounts, PNB, SBI, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and several cooperative banks in Contai and Nandigram. These deposits add up to 7.34 lakh.

Adhikari has investments in instruments. National Savings Certificates across multiple which is worth 5.45 lakh. The investment in Kisan Vikas Patras, the postal savings scheme, account for 2.60 lakh and a postal savings account holds 60,523. Six LIC insurance policies together add 7.71 lakh, among others things in movable assets.

Details of immovable assets

Adhikari's 61.30 lakh worth immovable assets are mostly in Purba Medinipur, that has been the Adhikari family's political base for decades. He has declared agricultural land in Nandigram worth 9.05 lakh.

View full Image
Adhikari has investments in instruments. National Savings Certificates across multiple which is worth 5.45 lakh. The investment in Kisan Vikas Patras, the postal savings scheme, account for 2.60 lakh and a postal savings account holds 60,523. Six LIC insurance policies together add 7.71 lakh, among others things in movable assets.

Adhikari also shown in the affidavit on-agricultural plots in Panchdaria, Dharmadasbar, Karkuli, and Sinachurajalpai worth 27.5 Lakh. Adhikari has declared hree residential properties, including flats in Tamluk and Kumarpur and a jointl held ancestral property in Karkuli, worth 24.75 lakh.

Here is the details of Suvendu Adhikari's declared net worth

Movable Assets:

The gross total value of his movable assets is 24,57,600. It includes,

-Cash in Hand: 12,000.

- Bank Deposits: Various accounts in PNB, SBI, and Co-operative banks, including a balance of 78,202 in one PNB account and 1,59,723 in another.

Investments:

-Bonds and Shares: 14,240.

- LIC Policies: Multiple policies with premium values totaling several lakhs (e.g., one policy valued at 6,38,324).

- National Savings Certificates (NSC): Certificates valued at 95,000, 3,00,000, and 1,50,000.

- Vehicles and Jewelry: He declared "NIL" for motor vehicles, aircraft, yachts, and jewelry.

Immovable Assets:

The total current market value of his immovable assets is 61.30 Lakh. This includes:

-Self-acquired Assets: Valued at 35,50,000.

-Non-agricultural land in Mouza-Panchdaria and other locations.

-Residential buildings, including an apartment at Parbatipur (Tamluk) and a flat in the Nibedita Housing Complex-II.

-Inherited Assets: Valued at 17,80,000. These primarily consist of:

- Agricultural land (approx. 2.46 acres).

- Portions of joint properties and ancestral residential buildings.

Liabilities and Income:

Suvendu Adhikari emerged as a giant slayer after winning the 2026 assembly elections, defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

-Liabilities: Adhikari has declared "NIL" for all categories of liabilities, including bank loans and government dues.

- Annual Income: For the financial year 2024-2025, his total income shown in his Income Tax Return was 17,38,590. His sources of income are listed as his MLA salary, MP pension, and business

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

Net WorthBJPWest BengalMamata BanerjeeElections
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomePoliticsNewsSuvendu Adhikari’s net worth: No car, no gold, just ₹12,000 cash declared by BJP’s first-ever Bengal CM
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.