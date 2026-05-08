Suvendu Adhikari’s net worth: No car, no gold, just ₹12,000 cash declared by BJP’s first-ever Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari’s net worth: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari was on 8 May elected the saffron party ‘s Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal. The developments paves way for him to become BJP’s first chief minister of West Bengal since independence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata today.

Also Read | Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal chief minister

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal said.

Advertisement

Suvendu Adhikari, 55, is set to take oath tomorrow on the day, which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Suvendu was leader of opposition in previous Bengal assembly.

Suvendu emerged as giant slayer after he won the 2026 assembly election from two seats – Nandigram and Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu was once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee in TMC but switched to the BJP in 2020.

The BJP scripted history by winning 207 seats in 294-member West Bengal assembly in recently-held elections effectively ending Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's fifteen-year rule. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats.

Who will be the next chief minister of West Bengal?

In the election affidavit filed before contesting the West Bengal Election 2026, Suvendu Adhikari has declared ₹85.87 lakh net worth. This includes ₹24.57 Lakh movable and ₹61.30 Lakh immovable assets, as per declaration in the affidavit.

Advertisement

In the movable assets, Adhikari has declared that he has a cash in hand of ₹12,000 and doesn't own a car or any other private vehicle. Adhikari has declared 'nil' in jewellery column too.

In the movable assets, Adhikari has declared that he has a cash in hand of ₹12,000 and doesn't own a car or any other private vehicle. Adhikari has declared 'nil' in jewellery column too.

Adhikari has bank deposits across 14 accounts, PNB, SBI, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and several cooperative banks in Contai and Nandigram. These deposits add up to ₹7.34 lakh.

Advertisement

Adhikari has investments in instruments. National Savings Certificates across multiple which is worth ₹5.45 lakh. The investment in Kisan Vikas Patras, the postal savings scheme, account for ₹2.60 lakh and a postal savings account holds ₹60,523. Six LIC insurance policies together add ₹7.71 lakh, among others things in movable assets.

Details of immovable assets Adhikari's ₹61.30 lakh worth immovable assets are mostly in Purba Medinipur, that has been the Adhikari family's political base for decades. He has declared agricultural land in Nandigram worth ₹9.05 lakh.

Adhikari has investments in instruments. National Savings Certificates across multiple which is worth ₹5.45 lakh. The investment in Kisan Vikas Patras, the postal savings scheme, account for ₹2.60 lakh and a postal savings account holds ₹60,523. Six LIC insurance policies together add ₹7.71 lakh, among others things in movable assets.

Adhikari also shown in the affidavit on-agricultural plots in Panchdaria, Dharmadasbar, Karkuli, and Sinachurajalpai worth ₹27.5 Lakh. Adhikari has declared hree residential properties, including flats in Tamluk and Kumarpur and a jointl held ancestral property in Karkuli, worth ₹24.75 lakh.

Advertisement

Here is the details of Suvendu Adhikari's declared net worth

Movable Assets: The gross total value of his movable assets is ₹24,57,600. It includes,

-Cash in Hand: ₹12,000.

- Bank Deposits: Various accounts in PNB, SBI, and Co-operative banks, including a balance of ₹78,202 in one PNB account and ₹1,59,723 in another.

Investments: -Bonds and Shares: ₹14,240.

- LIC Policies: Multiple policies with premium values totaling several lakhs (e.g., one policy valued at ₹6,38,324).

- National Savings Certificates (NSC): Certificates valued at ₹95,000, ₹3,00,000, and ₹1,50,000.

- Vehicles and Jewelry: He declared "NIL" for motor vehicles, aircraft, yachts, and jewelry.

Immovable Assets: The total current market value of his immovable assets is ₹61.30 Lakh. This includes:

Advertisement

-Self-acquired Assets: Valued at ₹35,50,000.

-Non-agricultural land in Mouza-Panchdaria and other locations.

-Residential buildings, including an apartment at Parbatipur (Tamluk) and a flat in the Nibedita Housing Complex-II.

-Inherited Assets: Valued at ₹17,80,000. These primarily consist of:

- Agricultural land (approx. 2.46 acres).

- Portions of joint properties and ancestral residential buildings.

Liabilities and Income:

Suvendu Adhikari emerged as a giant slayer after winning the 2026 assembly elections, defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

-Liabilities: Adhikari has declared "NIL" for all categories of liabilities, including bank loans and government dues.

- Annual Income: For the financial year 2024-2025, his total income shown in his Income Tax Return was ₹17,38,590. His sources of income are listed as his MLA salary, MP pension, and business