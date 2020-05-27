The Congress party in Karnataka on Wednesday accused the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government of betraying the people of the state by not delivering the ₹1,610 crore relief package.

“@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP has betrayed people by not fulfilling his ₹1,610 Cr package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi

Crisis & vulnerability should not be misused for political gains & @BJP4India

is insensitive towards the same," Siddaramaiah, the Congress’s leader of the opposition in Karnataka posted on Twitter.

The statements by Siddaramaiah comes at a time when the political opposition has been sharpening its criticism of the government’s handling of the covid-19 crisis and the economic impact of the two months of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yediyurappa was quick to announce over ₹2200 crore in three tranches as a relief package that would give some monetary assistance to sections hardest hit by the lockdown. This included ₹25,000 per hectare for flower cultivators, a one-time compensation of ₹5,000 each to about 60,000 washers, 230,000 barbers and 775,000 auto and taxi drivers.

The state had also assured to waive off fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs and around ₹5000 each for about 15 lakh construction workers in the state. Yediyurappa had said that the money will be transferred within a week.

Siddaramaiah said that the government was demanding licences from washermen and unorganised workers to release the money that was promised as part of the relief package. “There is no question that it didn’t reach anyone. It’s all done. We have provided things (relief packages) by exceeding our limitations," Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

