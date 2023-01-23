Siddaramaiah indulging in drama, will not contest polls from Kolar: B S Yediyurappa2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- Siddaramaiah announced that he would be willing to contest the assembly elections from Kolar if the Congress high command allows him
The political heat in the poll-bound state of Karnataka is rising as former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attacked senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for the drama of announcing his candidature from Kolar. Yediyurappa said that in his opinion, Siddaramaiah will go back to his home district Mysuru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×