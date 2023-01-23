The political heat in the poll-bound state of Karnataka is rising as former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attacked senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for the drama of announcing his candidature from Kolar. Yediyurappa said that in his opinion, Siddaramaiah will go back to his home district Mysuru.

"Today itself I will say one thing, don't think I'm making a prediction, Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar for any reason, he is playing a drama and is trying to go back to Mysuru," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, this month, Siddaramaiah announced that he would be willing to contest the assembly elections from Kolar if the Congress high command allows him.

Yediyurappa said that the Congress leader knows that if he fights the elections from Kolar, he will suffer a certain defeat and that's why he will go back to his home district. The senior BJP leader added that the party has a strategy for both possibilities.

"He is playing political circus and drama, according to me, he will not contest from there (Kolar) and may try to go back to Mysuru, if that happens we will do the strategy we need to," he added.

When asked about the possibility of Siddaramaiah contesting the assembly polls from two seats, Yediyurappa said "I don't know about it, it is left to their party. Let him contest from two or three seats, but going home is certain."

During the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress leader fought from two seats. But, for the 2023 elections, Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he plans to contest the election from one seat. The leader is looking unwilling to fight the election from his current seat of Badami, in the Bagalkote district, and is reportedly looking for a “safe seat".

On 9 January, Siddaramaiah announced his intentions to contest the elections from Kolar, in case the high command of Congress approves.

(With inputs from PTI)