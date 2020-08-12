Siddaramaiah to be discharged tomorrow after Covid-19 test found negative

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said today, news agency PTI reported.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly has "completely recovered", a statement said. It said, "according to doctors the throat swab and blood test conducted for the second time, have come negative."

The 71-year-old leader was admitted on August 4.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after his Covid test came negative, he is currently under self-quarantine at home.

The COVID-19 death rate in the country is about 1.99 per cent, while in Karnataka it is 1.8 per cent, and in Bengaluru it is 1.7 per cent, Education Minister K Sudhakar said

Yesterday. PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 10 states via video conference to discuss the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently under home isolation after undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Sudhakar attended the meeting.





