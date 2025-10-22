Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra says father ‘at fag end of his political life’, pitches potential successor

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, sparked speculation on Wednesday by stating that his father is nearing the end of his political career and describing Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a leader who shares similar progressive ideological views.

The comments come amid ongoing discussions about a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Watch the video here:

However, later speaking to reporters, the Congress MLC ruled out any talks about leadership change.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is seen as the prime contender for the CM post, in case of a change of guard, not wanting to comment on Yathindra's statement, said he is committed to his earlier statement that he and Siddaramaiah will work together, abiding by the party's direction.

“November resolution” There has been speculation about the CM change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the “November revolution”.

“He (Siddaramaiah) is at the fag end of his political life. At such a time, a leader is needed to guide and lead those who have progressive thinking, ideologically,” Yathindra said.

Addressing a gathering at Chikkodi here, he expressed hope that Jarkiholi will take over such a responsibility, and will be a role model to all those politicians and young leaders who believe in Congress party's ideology, and lead them.

“It is difficult to have leaders who are committed to principles, but Jarkiholi is doing his job with commitment. He should continue to do so,” he added.

This statement by Yathindra, had led to speculation in the media, whether he and the Siddaramaiah camp were trying to project Jarkiholi, a senior leader from the ST community, as a possible contender for the CM post, in case of leadership change.

Later speaking to reporters, Yathindra said the leadership change issue has not come up for discussion. AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala too has clarified on this. “Remaining everything is speculation.”

He did not wish to comment on a question on the Cabinet reshuffle.

What did Shivakumar say? Responding to a question on Yathindra's comments, Shivakumar, who was on a visit to Raghavendra Swamy math in Andhra Pradesh's Mantralaya, speaking to reporters in Raichur, said, "You (media) ask him (Yathindra) about what he has said. What can I say, if you ask me."

On talks about the CM change involving his name, he said, “I don't want anyone to discuss me. What Siddaramaiah and I have said -- we will abide by the party direction and work together. I'm committed to it.”

Amid talks about CM change, Siddaramaiah has constantly reiterated that he will complete a full five years term.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar slams Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over criticism of Bengaluru infra

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.