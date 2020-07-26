Significant number of AQIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

NEW DELHI : The terrorist group Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has a significant number of terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, a UN report warned Saturday.

Altogether, the AQIS has between 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar and is planning attacks in the region, the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities has warned.

The report also said the group operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan. The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood , who succeeded the late Asim Umar AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader, it said.

According to the report, the Islamic State’s Indian affiliate -- Hind Wilayah -- which was announced on 10 May last year -- has between 180 and 200 members. At that time, the IS also said it had established a new “province" in India, the first of its kind announcement that came after clashes between militants and security forces in Kashmir.Prevously, ISIS attacks in Kashmir were linked to its so-called Khorasan Province branch, which was set up in 2015 to cover “Afghanistan, Pakistan and nearby lands."

