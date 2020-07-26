Significant number of AQIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

According to the report, the Islamic State’s Indian affiliate -- Hind Wilayah -- which was announced on 10 May last year -- has between 180 and 200 members. At that time, the IS also said it had established a new “province" in India, the first of its kind announcement that came after clashes between militants and security forces in Kashmir.Prevously, ISIS attacks in Kashmir were linked to its so-called Khorasan Province branch, which was set up in 2015 to cover “Afghanistan, Pakistan and nearby lands."