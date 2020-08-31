Since 2014, Indian officials have received gifts worth 17.7 crore

A silver diamond emerald jewellery set worth ₹6.7 crore given to Sushma Swaraj in 2019 when she was the minister of external affairs was the costliest gift of the period. The prime minister or the foreign minister usually get expensive gifts but in 2018, bureaucrats of their offices ruled the toshakhana, bagging diamond-studded watches worth crores. Thanks to these, the years 2018 and 2019 accounted for the most valuable additions to the toshakhana. Data prior to 2013 is not available on the ministry’s website.