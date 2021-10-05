Singapore set to increase control over online content

Proponents said the bill, which was passed late Monday and awaits the president’s signature, would stop foreigners and their local proxies from using social media and messaging apps to interfere in Singapore’s affairs. Opponents said it just as easily could allow the government of the Southeast Asian nation, ruled since independence by a single party, to block the views of critics, cut their funding and snoop on their online activities.

