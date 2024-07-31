‘Singling out RSS violation of Constitution,’ says Jagdeep Dhankar in Rajya Sabha; Opposition walks out in protest.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on July 31 that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has full constitutional rights to participate in this nation's development journey and that the people associated with it work selflessly.

Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, said criticising an organisation involved in “national work” was against the constitution.

"I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials and comprises people deeply committed to selflessly serving the nation,” Dhankar said, interrupting Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Suman, who spoke over the National Testing Agency (NTA) chairperson’s affiliation. Dhankhar said he would not allow the remark on record and would not allow anyone to single out the RSS.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says "I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply… pic.twitter.com/TQFPpProxV — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

“It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that RSS as an organisation has been contributing for national welfare, our culture, and everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation which is acting in this manner," Dhankar said.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, objected to Dhankhar’s comments and said the chairman cannot object unless the member transgressed the business rules.

“But here the member is trampling the Constitution of India...I will not allow singling out of the organisation. This is a violation of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said as the Opposition parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Biju Janata Dal, walked out.

The argument in Rajya Sabha came days after the government of India's order lifted the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities, which sparked a political debate between the opposition and the BJP.