Sisodia refused 'Vipassana cell' in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI)

  • Sisodia has been allocated inside Tihar Jail Number-1, designated for senior citizens, according to officials.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer," Bharadwaj added.

Manish Sisodia, an accused in the excise policy scam, is being held in Tihar prison. He has been allocated inside Tihar Jail Number-1, designated for senior citizens, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the court has given permission to the AAP leader to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail. The court has directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to do Vipassana meditation.

