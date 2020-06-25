NEW DELHI : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Wednesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a rollback of the current home quarantine rules.

This followed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia writing to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, urging him to adopt the original home quarantine rules, as the new guidelines were causing a lot of confusion among patients.

The letter to Shah comes in the wake of Delhi recording 4,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day number, to reach a total of 70,000 on Wednesday, beating Mumbai, which has around 69,000.

On Tuesday, Delhi, which had 66,000 covid-19 cases, had overtaken Tamil Nadu to become the state with the second highest number of infections after Maharashtra.

Delhi may have 100,000 new cases by the end of the month and 550,000 cases by the end of July, according to government estimates.

“I have written a letter to home minister Amit Shah demanding that they look into the rules for home quarantine as it is causing trouble to patients. Shah has been personally monitoring the situation in Delhi and should take note of this and intervene in this matter or it will cause confusion. There are two models in Delhi currently," Sisodia said during a press conference.

Under the current rules, patients who test positive have to visit a health centre to ascertain if they are eligible for home quarantine. Last week, Baijal had made it mandatory for all covid-19 patients to undergo a five-day institutional quarantine. The order had led to a face-off between him and the state government. A day later, the order was revoked, but a visit to a health centre was made mandatory.

Sisodia said there were two models in Delhi—the Shah model and the model of AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal—but one must do what is best for the people.

In the last 10 days, Shah held three meetings with Kejriwal to take stock of the situation and announced several measures, including rapid testing, containment zones and increased supply of beds.

“At this time, we don’t have to fight. We need to see what causes the least amount of trouble to patients. We don’t want the system to collapse now. For the last 4-5 days, patients are worried because they will have to visit quarantine centres," Sisodia said.

He said he was in favour of health officials visiting homes of those testing positive. “Now, every patient, irrespective of the fact that he has very mild fever or is showing severe symptoms, has to visit the quarantine centre to get a check-up. This has burdened the entire ambulance system. The administration has to arrange for buses to take people to quarantine centres. This has created huge chaos in Delhi," he said.

