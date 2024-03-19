Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) MLA Sita Murmu Soren has resigned from the membership of the party on Tuesday, March 19, newswire ANI reported. Soren is also the sister-in-law of former chief minister of the state Hemant Soren and daughter-in-law of party chief Shibu Soren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, Sita Soren informed Shibu Soren about her decision, in a letter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has levelled serious allegations against the Raj Bhavan and the central government. Speaking in the Jharkhand assembly on February 5, Soren claimed that the Governor's residence played a pivotal role in his arrest, which he attributed to a "conspiracy" hatched by the Centre.

"The Raj Bhavan was instrumental in facilitating my arrest after a plot was devised by the central government," Soren stated during his address in the assembly. He further alleged that the events of January 31, when he was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the Governor's residence, marked a "black night and a black chapter" for the country's democracy," a report in Mint quoted him as saying.

Expressing his disbelief, Soren said, "I don't recall if a sitting chief minister has ever been arrested inside the Raj Bhavan before. The Governor's residence seems to have collaborated in this episode."

Soren, who was granted permission by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote, made these remarks ahead of the floor test. The former chief minister claimed that the events leading to his arrest had been meticulously planned by the central government since 2022.

"They have been cooking up this January 31 episode since 2022, keeping it simmering on a low flame for a long time," Soren alleged. "However, they ended up serving a half-cooked dish and arrested me," as quoted in the Mint report.

The JMM leader's statements have ignited a political firestorm, with accusations of overreach by the central government and allegations of complicity by the Raj Bhavan in his arrest. The situation has further escalated tensions between the state and the central authorities.

(With Inputs from PTI, ANI)

