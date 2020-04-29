Sitharaman invokes Raghuram Rajan in counter-attack against Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his allegations on " wilful defaulters , bad loans and write-offs". Terming the attempts by the Opposition as "misleading", the finance minister said that the Modi government was in fact cleaning up the financial system and going after wilful defaulters while remaining committed to ending corruption.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should introspect why they fail to play a constructive role in cleaning up the system. Neither while in power, nor while in the opposition has the Congress shown any commitment or inclination to stop corruption &cronyism," Sitharaman tweeted late on Tuesday.

"Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala. spokesperson of INCIndia have attempted to mislead people in a brazen manner. Typical to Congress, they resort to sensationalising facts by taking them out of context. In the following tweets wish to respond to the issues raised," read her tweet.

In a series of tweets on the issue, the Finance Minister also accused the Congress of misleading people. "Today's attempt of Congress leaders is to mislead on wilful defaulters, bad loans &; write-offs. Between 2009-10 & 2013-14, Scheduled Commercial Banks had written off ₹1,45,226.00 crores. Wished Rahul Gandhi consulted Dr. Manmohan Singh on what this writing-off was about," the Finance Minister said.

Giving details of how banks treat defaults, the finance minister said. "Provisions are made for NPAs as per the four-year provisioning cycle laid down by the RBI. Upon full provisioning being done banks write-off the fully provided NPA but continue to pursue recovery against the borrower. No loan is waived off.

"Those defaulters who do not repay despite having capacity to pay, divert or siphon-off funds, or dispose of secured assets without bank’s permission are categorised as wilful defaulters. They are those well connected promoters who benefitted from UPA’s ‘Phone banking," her tweet added.

She also quoted what former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had said: "Useful to recall the words of Shri. Raghuram Rajan: “A large number of bad loans originated in the period 2006-2008...Too many loans were made to well-connected promoters who have a history of defaulting on their loans...Public sector bankers continued financing promoters even..."

The Finance Minister then went into the cases of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. Citing the Nirav Modi case, she tweeted, "Nirav Modi Case : Immovable and movable properties worth more than ₹2387 Crore attached/seized.( Attachment ₹1898 Crore and Seizure ₹489.75 Crore) . This includes foreign attachments of ₹961.47 Crore. Auction of luxury items for ₹53.45 Crore. He is in prison in the UK."

Photo: @nsitharaman

"Mehul Choksi Case : Attachments of ₹1936.95 Crore including foreign attachment of ₹67.9 Crore. Seizure of ₹597.75 Crore. Red Notice issued. Extradition Request sent to Antigua. Hearing for declaration of Mehul Choksi as Fugitive Offender is in progress."

"Vijay Mallya Case : Total value at the time of attachment was ₹8,040 crore and of seizure was ₹1,693 crore. Value of shares at the time of seizure was ₹1693 crore. Declared fugitive offender. On extradition request by GoI, UK High Court, has also ruled for extradition," the Minister cited in her tweet.

Sitharaman said that it is the Narendra Modi government which is pursuing these wilful defaulters with 9,967 recovery suits, 3,515 FIRs, invoking Fugitive Amendment Act in cases are on now. Total value of attachment & seizures in the cases of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya is ₹18,332.7 crore.

She said that bank-wise details of aggregate funded amount outstanding & amount technically/ prudentially written off, pertaining to top fifty wilful defaulters was provided as an annex to Lok Sabha against starred question of Rahul Gandhi on 16.3.2020.

Earlier, on 18.11.2019, in the Lok Sabha for an unstarred Question no:52, a list of "Borrowers flagged as wilful defaulter by Public Sector Banks under CRILIC reporting as on 30.09.2019 (For borrowers with exposure of ₹5 crore and above, Global operations) was provided, she tweeted.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was hiding the names of defaulters.

संसद में मैंने एक सीधा सा प्रश्न पूछा था- मुझे देश के 50 सबसे बड़े बैंक चोरों के नाम बताइए।



वित्तमंत्री ने जवाब देने से मना कर दिया।



अब RBI ने नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी सहित भाजपा के ‘मित्रों’ के नाम बैंक चोरों की लिस्ट में डाले हैं।



इसीलिए संसद में इस सच को छुपाया गया। pic.twitter.com/xVAkxrxyVM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2020

"I had asked a simple question in Parliament - tell me the names of 50 bank defaulters. Finance Minister refused to answer. Now RBI has put names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and other BJP friends in the list. This is why they hid the truth from Parliament," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video.

