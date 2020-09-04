Situation along LAC slightly tense: Army chief

NEW DELHI : Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that the situation on the border with China is “slightly tense" and India has taken precautionary deployment to ensure its security challenges are met.

Naravane is on a two day visit to Leh – the headquarters of the 14 corps of the Indian army that is tasked with the security of the Ladakh sector which has been the scene of a major faceoff with China. Tensions have been high since May when India detected multiple intrusions along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China. The tensions were exacerbated on 29-30 August when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to intrude into Indian territory again – this time on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake. India said its army had taken pre-emptive steps to stop the PLA.

“The situation along the LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our won safety and security so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded," Naravane was quoted as saying by ANI news agency on Friday.

Naravane’s remarks came on a day brigade commanders of India and China were holding talks once again – the fifth in a row – to defuse tensions. The previous four rounds had ended inconclusively.

The comments also came on a day when there was speculation over whether Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in Moscow for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) would meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. China had requested the meeting between Singh and Fenghe on Thursday with the Indian foreign ministry not averse to the idea, a person familiar with the matter saying.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar is also expected to travel to Moscow next week where he is to come face to face with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. It is not clear whether the two will sit down for a bilateral meeting.

